Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Want to Perform at the Super Bowl

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest music stars in the world — but that doesn’t mean he wants to play one of America’s biggest stages.

The crooner recently sat down with Andy Cohen, who asked him if he’d ever consider playing the Super Bowl. “There was a conversation a while ago — I think it was when Coldplay did it — of me going up to play ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ I think that would be the only way I’d do it, is if I was joining someone else,” he replied.

He then admitted that he doesn’t think he has the “pizzazz” to rock the Super Bowl stage. “You watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé — you watch all these amazing performers. I’m just not that,” he said. “I’m not going to have dancers on stage, I’m not going to have fireworks on stage like The Weeknd. That’s not me. I don’t think anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl.”

Sheeran concluded that he would only take the stage at the Super Bowl “as a guest.”

The 2022 Super Bowl saw Rihanna return to the stage for the first time in years, though the 2023 performer has yet to be announced.

Watch Sheeran discuss his thoughts below.