Ed Sheeran Announces ‘Intimate’ Subtract Tour

Ed Sheeran has a huge stadium tour kicking off in May, but he’s also giving fans the opportunity to see him in a smaller setting to hear new album Subtract in its entirety. The singer announced that he’ll be launching a special set of shows called the Subtract Tour in smaller theaters to perform his latest release front to back.

“I’m playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting,” Sheeran said in an announcement posted to his social media accounts.

The 14 Subtract Tour dates will coincide with his bigger Mathematics Tour stops, with Ben Kweller supporting 12 of the concerts. (The supporting artist for the remaining two shows has not yet been announced.) The first show in the more intimate run of performances kicks off May 19 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla., and ends Sept. 22 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

According to the press release, Sheeran is employing Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system for the Subtract Tour. Ticket registration is open now, and ends Sunday (April 30) at 11:59 p.m. ET; on-sale begins May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Mathematics Tour’s North American run is set to kick off May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It wraps up on Sept. 23 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Opening acts on the tour include Khalid, Russ, Cat Burns and others.

For fans who can’t get enough of Subtract, the four-time Grammy winner is also offering the Subtract Experience Pop-Up, which takes place May 5-7 in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Detail are available on Sheeran’s website. In addition, the singer’s four-part documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 3.

See the announcement for the Subtract Tour below: