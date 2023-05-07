Fans Choose Ed Sheeran’s ‘Subtract’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ed Sheeran‘s latest album, Subtract, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 5) on Billboard, choosing the British pop star’s sixth studio release as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Subtract brought in nearly 57% of the vote, beating out new music from Lil Baby (“Go Hard”), Megan Moroney (Lucky), Toosii featuring Khalid (“Favorite Song (Remix)”), and others.

On Friday, Sheeran dropped a full visual album to accompany the emotional studio set. Featuring a music video for each of the 14 songs on the album’s standard tracklist, the 12 new visuals joined the previously released ones for singles “Eyes Closed” and “Boat” to tell the story of Subtract.

Subtract is the last installment in Sheeran’s decade-long mathematical album era, following 2011’s +, 2014’s x, 2017’s ÷ and 2021’s =.

The singer teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner — whom he met through pal Taylor Swift — to write and produce the upcoming album.

Trailing behind Sheeran on the poll is Lil Baby’s “Go Hard,” with 17% of the vote, and Moroney Lucky, with 13% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.