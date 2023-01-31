Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After ‘Turbulent’ Time in His Life

He’s back! Ed Sheeran returned to social media with a candid Instagram video on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

“Hi guys, so I realize I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of years,” Sheeran confessed in the selfie video directly to camera before breaking into a charming whisper. “And the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. And I’m sorry, it’s my fault.

He continued back at full volume: “Umm, the reason I’m making this video is, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life, so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that.”

After revealing that “things are looking up,” the British pop sensation promised his fans that he’s now “back online” and that “weird sh– is gonna start being posted” on his Instagram feed. “I’ve made this video like 50 f—in’ times, I’m not making another one,” he then quipped before signing off.

Indeed, Sheeran has been one of several high-profile artists who’ve opted not to use Twitter either, instead leaving his account on that app — which is branded “Ed Sheeran HQ” — in the hands of his management team

Late last year, the singer hopped briefly back on Instagram to commemorate his hit “Shivers” reaching the billion-stream mark on Spotify, and in the process revealed he was on the windy, outdoor set of a yet-unnamed music video for his follow-up to 2021’s = (Equals) that’s set to be released sometime this year.

Watch Sheeran’s social media confession below.