Ed Sheeran Mourns the Death of Jamal Edwards in Heartbreaking Tribute

Ed Sheeran is mourning the loss of his friend, trailblazing founder and CEO of SBTV Jamal Edwards, who died at age 31 on Sunday (Feb. 20).

“I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the duo via Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 23). “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”

A candlelit vigil was held for the music mogul around a mural dedicated to him in his home neighborhood of Acton, England.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ed Sheeran Jamal Edwards See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking on Good Morning Britain earlier this week, Edwards’ mother Brenda said she was “completely devastated” by her son’s death.

She added in a statement shared by the show that her song died “after a sudden illness,” adding, “Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”