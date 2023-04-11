Ed Sheeran Joins Mike Yung for ‘Eyes Closed’ NYC Subway Performance

America’s Got Talent alum Mike Yung was putting on one of his viral subway performances recently, when he was surprised by none other than Ed Sheeran.

In a clip shared to TikTok, Yung is seen belting the chorus to Sheeran’s recent single “Eyes Closed” on a New York City subway platform, as the 32-year-old superstar approaches him. The duo then give each other a hug, with Yung telling Sheeran, “You’re the man.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ed Sheeran Mike Yung See latest videos, charts and news

The duo then begin singing “Eyes Closed” together, with Sheeran smiling from ear to ear the entire time.

“Eyes Closed” serves as the lead single to Sheeran’s upcoming album – (pronounced Subtract), the last installment in Sheeran’s decade-long mathematical album era, which will be arriving on May 5 via Atlantic Records.

“This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together,” the singer wrote of the song on Instagram. “You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it.”

The four-time Grammy winner went on to mention his friend Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur who died in February 2022 of cardiac arrest at age 31. “Blue was Jamal’s colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I’m dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it,” Sheeran concluded his message.