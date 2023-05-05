Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby, Megan Moroney & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

This first new music Friday of May sees the conclusion of a major album series from Ed Sheeran, as well as promising material from hip-hop heavyweight Lil Baby and country star Megan Moroney.

Preceded by singles “Eyes Closed” and “Boat,” Sheeran’s new album – (Subtract) concludes his five-album-long mathematics series. The new project serves as some of the most personal material the British pop star has released yet, with him revealing it was written in the throes of tragedy in his life, with wife Cherry Seaborn developing a brain tumor while pregnant and his close friend Jamal Edwards passing away. The LP sees Sheeran excel at a more stripped back approach, without having to rely on pop machinery.

Lil Baby has revived a fan favorite track. “New” single “Go Hard” has made the rounds on the web for the past three years as “Again” and “Again (Go Hard),” but the official version of the track hasn’t lost any of its grit. “I’m not into losin’, I go hard as I can go to win,” Baby declares on the song, making it a perfect addition for any pre-game or workout playlist.

Moroney’s star is on track to continue rising with the release of her debut album Lucky. Singles “Tennessee Orange” and “I’m Not Pretty” provide the framework for the set, but the other tracks on the LP highlight Moroney’s penchant for storytelling.

Toosii (featuring Khalid) and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (alongside Dermot Kennedy and Bailey Zimmerman) also return with new material this week. Of all the new music, which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.