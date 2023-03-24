Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs & More: Which Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes the arrival of new music from multiple artists on the first new music Friday of the season. Among them are brand new tracks and albums from Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Luke Combs and more.

Sheeran offers a preliminary look at Subtract, the final installment of his mathematics album series, with new track “Eyes Closed.” The song serves as a tribute to his late best friend, Jamal Edwards, who died suddenly from a heart attack, and offers a potent message of mourning after an unexpected loss. the British pop star worked with Aaron Dessner for the production, which combines Sheeran’s calling cards — acoustic guitar, sparse drum beats and memorable hooks — with whirring arrangements, making for a radio-friendly track, regardless of its sad subject matter.

Del Rey’s ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, also arrived on Friday. In the set, she muses on sex, devotion, family and American decay, but this time, with a series of guests providing an assist — Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste and Bleachers to name just a few — showing that once again, she’s trying to challenge herself in ways she previously hasn’t. (Read a full review and tracks ranking of Lana Del Rey’s latest album here.)

The follow-up to Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up, the aptly titled Gettin’ Old, sees the country star further honing in on his songwriting skills, reflecting peacefully on his hometown, his career beginnings and the unfurling of a promising romance.

BTS’ Jimin, Rosalía with Rauw Alejandro, and Fall Out Boy also return with new music. Which new release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.