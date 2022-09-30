From Ed Sheeran to Kid Cudi, What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We’ve reached the end of the month, but as September gives way to October, some of your favorite artists still have one last round of new music to release before the start of spooky season. And of course, Billboard wants to know which new release you’re most excited about as we head into the weekend.

Years in the making, Kid Cudi finally unveiled his eighth studio album Entergalactic on Friday (Sept. 30). While the set serves as a follow-up to 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, the rapper has been teasing its formation since at least 2019, when he described the project as “a fantasy” in a cover story for Complex. The album’s lead single finally arrived earlier this summer in the form of “Do What I Want,” and its 15 tracks also contain multiple guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Don Tolliver, 2 Chainz and more.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran unfurled “Celestial,” his glowing partnership with Pokémon. While the pop troubadour declares he’s “drunk on stars” in the lyrics, the track comes complete with a whimsical music video starring an adorably animated Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Lapras and numerous other pocket monsters giving Sheeran a helping hand throughout the day.

Paramore also released “This Is Why,” the title track to their hotly anticipated sixth album — and first in five years — while Ciara tapped Summer Walker for cross-generational R&B jam “Better Thangs.” Also on the album front, YG dropped his sixth studio set I Got Issues, and Björk introduced her fans to the world of Fossora, her landmark 10th album and follow-up to 2017’s Utopia.

Vote for your favorite new release in Billboard‘s poll below!