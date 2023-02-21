Ed Sheeran Is Spicing Things Up With a Hot Sauce Collab

Ed Sheeran is coming to a kitchen near you. On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the “Bad Habits” singer announced that he has created Tingly Ted’s, a brand of hot sauce in collaboration with Kraft Heinz that is based on his childhood nickname, Ted.

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a video posted to his Instagram feed that detailed his reasoning for creating a hot sauce brand of his own.

“I love my food — that’s no secret. But the older I get, the more I need spice. So we’ve developed a hot sauce called Tingly Ted’s. I’ve developed this over time with some expert hot-sauce makers and we basically whittled it down to the best flavors, the best chilis,” Sheeran said in the video. “I wanted it the same consistency of ketchup, and I wanted something that took a higher place on my shelf or in the fridge that didn’t just get relegated to the cupboard with all the other hot sauces.”

Sheeran captioned the heartwarming short, “I felt like something was profoundly missing in my life, and after much soul searching, I realised it was a proper hot sauce. So I made @tinglyteds. I love it, coming to a shelf near you soon #therockhastequilaihavehotsauce #bizznizzman #fridge.”

Rafael Oliveira, EVP and president of international markets at Kraft Heinz is excited over the collab with the four-time Grammy winner. “It’s rare to find someone who is as passionate about sauces as we are – and it’s no secret Ed is already one of the biggest Heinz Tomato Ketchup fans you can find – so when we heard he wanted to make his own hot sauce, we of course wanted in,” he said in a press release. “We invited Ed to collaborate and moved quickly to develop a recipe that brought his vision to life. … We can’t wait for people to try it.”

Tingly Ted’s comes in two varieties: Tingly and Xtra Tingly. The Tingly sauce is described as a “medium hot sauce that feels like a warming hug in a bottle,” while Xtra Tingly — listed as having a 39 percent jalapeño content — is ideal for those wanting to take their spice to the next level. According to the Tingly Ted’s website, the sauces “are the perfect squeeze for your fries, nuggets, falafels, fried chicken or, quite honestly, any meal at all!”

Fans and hot sauce aficionados wanting to try Tingly Ted’s will need to wait to try it, as an official release date for the sauces has not been announced. The pair of sauces is currently available for pre-order in Europe, Australia and New Zealand on tinglyteds.co.uk for £6.

Watch Sheeran talk about Tingly Ted’s in the video below.