Ed Sheeran’s ‘Celestial’ Soundtracks Trailer for New Pokémon Games

Pokémon dropped the trailer for its upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Tuesday (Nov. 8) featuring Ed Sheeran‘s latest single “Celestial.”

“A journey of celestial proportions awaits. Thanks for the incredible track @edsheeran,” the official UK account for the Nintendo franchise tweeted along with the teaser. The clip introduces the games’ new starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Quaxly and Fuecoco and the world of Paldea while Sheeran croons, “You make me feel/ Like my troubled heart is a million miles away/ You make me feel/ Like I’m drunk on stars and we’re dancing out into space/ celestial/ celestial.”

The British hitmaker first announced the Pokémon-centric single back in September by showing off his new Squirtle tattoo and reminiscing in an Instagram post about how obsessed he was with the trading cards and video games as a kid. An adorable music video accompanying the song features Sheeran being zapped out of bed by an animated Pikachu before encountering other Pokémon such as Slowpoke, Lapras, Machamp and Charizard throughout his day.

Both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are set to hit stores on Nov. 18. Sheeran, however, is already hard at work on his follow-up to his 2021 No. 1 album = (Equals). Earlier this month, the singer teased the as-yet-untitled studio set’s prospective 2023 release from the set of a windswept music video.

Last week, Sheeran also set a new chart record in his native U.K. by becoming the first and only artist to have four albums chart inside the Official Albums Chart Top 10 for an entire year.

Watch the Pokémon trailer set to Sheeran’s “Celestial” below.