You Have to See Beck Get Mistaken for Ed Sheeran on ‘Jeopardy!’

Does Ed Sheeran have a famous doppelgänger?

Well, a reigning Jeopardy! champ thought so, making Twitter headlines after he mistook a picture of musician Beck for Sheeran on an episode of the classic game show this week.

While buzzing in for the category of “One-Name Rockstars,” contestant David Sibley guessed “Who’s Ed Sheeran?” after being shown a photo of Beck.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Beck Ed Sheeran See latest videos, charts and news

Viewers had a lot of feedback for Sibley online, noting that Sheeran and Beck are decades apart in age: While the “Shape of You” singer is 31, the “Loser” rocker is 52.

The REIGNING CHAMP on #Jeopardy today just buzzed in SO CONFIDENTLY to say "Ed Sheeran" when shown this picture of Beck in the category "One-Name Rockstars."

Readers, I shrieked. pic.twitter.com/uB5uHr0u82 — cjoanporter (@cjoanporter) September 29, 2022

the jeopardy guy who thought beck (52) was ed sheeran (31) said the nicest thing anybody's said about beck in years — rob harvilla (@harvilla) September 30, 2022

Sibley is hardly the first contestant to make a musical mixup while competing on the show. One contestant mistook Nickelback for Arcade Fire — another Canadian band — during a Billboard-themed category in January. The $1,000 prompt read, “The Best of this Canadian band Volume 1 included ‘Rockstar,’ ‘How You Remind Me’ & 17 other songs.” While Kate guessed Arcade Fire, Harsh eventually got the right answer, to which host Ken Jennings lightheartedly replied, “Nickelback: Never the incorrect response!”

In an episode in July, lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” were used in a clue, and all three contestants were stumped by the No. 2 Billboard Hot 100 hit, missing out on the question. Swifties had a lot to say about the moment, with one Twitter user writing: “Having a little power trip bc I knew the answer to a Jeopardy question was Taylor Swift & none of the contestants got it.”

Machine Gun Kelly also hilariously went unguessed by contestants after an episode last year included this $800 clue even included his initials: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK.”