Ed Sheeran Remembers Getting Baked With The Game: ‘I Was Out’

Ed Sheeran is many things in the pop music world, a “super busker” (with some acting chops) who can fill stadiums around the world with little more than a mic, guitar, some effects pedals and a collection of original songs.

One thing he’s not, is a pot head.

Speaking with Fitzy & Wippa for Australia’s commercial radio network Nova, Sheeran recounted a slightly embarrassing moment back in the day, when he partied with The Game.

“I remember I was in the studio once in, like 2013. I was doing some records with The Game and he took me to Compton,” Sheeran says. “And we were in studio and we probably made like 13, 14 songs. And towards the end of the session his boys come in and they’re sort of like, it starts being a bit of a party.”

When in Rome. “I’m with Game,” Sheeran recounts. “I took a tiny, tiny, tiny puff on something and I was out, I had to go home. I don’t really do that at all.”

These days, Sheeran does all his smoking on the sales charts. His latest studio album, 2021’s equals, blasted to No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and around the globe. In his homeland, he has five No. 1s with five album releases.

The occasion of Sheeran’s chat on the Aussie airwaves was a special one. The “Shape Of You” singer on Wednesday (March 16) announced a 2023 stadium tour Down Under, his first since the record-breaking Divide trek of these parts, which sold more than 1 million tickets.

Sheeran will play in the round, an idea he workshopped with Michael Gudinski, the late, great founder of Mushroom Group and Frontier Touring, the concerts giant behind Sheeran’s Australasian shows.

“We’ve basically built this stage over the last three years,” Sheeran explains. “I got the final plans for it the last day of the Divide tour, and they’ve been building for three years. And it’s like, it’s a big financial risk. I hope that there’s not another pandemic, touch wood.”