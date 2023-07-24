Ed Sheeran Leads Backstreet Boys & One Direction Sing-Along at Nashville Karaoke Bar: Watch

Ed Sheeran is just like anyone else: When he has a new achievement, he celebrates with some drinks and karaoke at the bar.

Following his record-breaking attendance of roughly 73,000 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium over the weekend, the 32-year-old superstar stopped by at a local bar he once used to frequent during his time as a Tennessee resident a decade ago. “When I lived in Nashville in 2013 I used to go to this karaoke caravan called Santa’s,” he explained in a video posted to his Instagram Sunday (July 23). “It only does $1 PBR and it does karaoke, and it’s the best.”

In the video, Sheeran leads the audience gathered at Santa’s in a round of karaoke, starting with the Backstreet Boys’ iconic “Bye, Bye, Bye.” “Let’s get f–king lit!” he cheers.

He also sang his own 2014 smash “Thinking Out Loud,” which was perfect considering a newly married bride and groom, still in their dress and tux, happened to be there celebrating their wedding. “Make some noise for the happy couple!” Sheeran instructed the crowd.

“Celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan stadium in Nashville tonight at Santas pub,” he captioned the video. “When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love x.”

A TikTok video taken by someone at the pub showed that the “Bad Habits” singer also joined the newlyweds in singing One Direction’s breakout single “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Hours before his blockbuster gig at Nissan Stadium, Sheeran took the stage of another Nashville venue that’s just as famous, albeit a lot smaller. Wanting a more intimate venue to play songs from his most recent album, Subtract (stylized “–“), the Grammy winner held a show at the city’s Ryman Auditorium Friday (July 22).

And, with all due respect to Nissan Stadium, Sheeran definitely played favorites between the two Nashville stages. “I genuinely, hand on my heart, believe that this is the best venue in the United States of America,” he said of the Ryman in another video posted to his Instagram.

Watch Ed sing the Backstreet Boys and One Direction below.