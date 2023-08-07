Ed Sheeran Is Not a Fan of AI: ‘Have You Not Seen the Movies Where They Kill Us All?’

Ed Sheeran is hoping we heed Hollywood’s warnings against artificial intelligence as it becomes more prominent in mainstream media, music and everyday life.

The “Shape of You” singer shared his thoughts on the technology while chatting with Audacy Live before his private show at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York recently. “What I don’t understand about AI is, for the last 60 years, Hollywood movies have been telling you, ‘Don’t do it.’ And now everyone’s doing it,” Sheeran said. “Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?”

He continued, “I just don’t know why you need it – if you’re taking a job away from a human being, I think that’s probably a bad thing. The whole point of society is we all do jobs. If everything is done by robots, everybody’s gonna be out of work. I just find AI a bit weird.”

In music, AI has been taking over social media with soundalike tracks like “Fake Drake,” and companies are actively trying to figure out how to best protect their artists, copyrights and revenue streams as artificial intelligence in the entertainment sphere continues to grow. Read Billboard‘s breakdown of how AI is affecting the music business here.

Watch the full interview with Sheeran below.