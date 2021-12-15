20 Questions With Eats Everything: The U.K. Hero on a Decade in the Scene & The Good Advice He Got From Claude VonStroke

Ten years ago, Eats Everything broke into the UK scene with the aptly titled “Entrance Song.” At the time, he was working a job in recruiting that he found creatively uninspiring while playing music on the side in his native Bristol.

Having played records since age 12, the producer born Daniel Pearce ultimately transcended the 9 to 5 humdrum with dually spare and sultry 2011 track, which helped turn the producer into a star in his native U.K. and far beyond. Eats Everything has since played clubs and festivals around the world, flexing his dexterity in house, garage, jungle, d ‘n’ b and further afield genres — while releasing music on lauded labels including Crosstown Rebels, Dirtybird, Hypercolour and Pete Tong’s FFRR. Eats Everything also recently work with Tong — whom he cites as a personal hero — on Tong’s most recent Ibiza Classics compilation LP.

Pearce is currently celebrating ten years of surviving and thriving in the global dance scene with his Ten Dates, Ten Mates tour, which as the name implies includes a 10-show run featuring Pearce playing alongside old and new friends, including Fatboy Slim, Shermanology, Melé and Catz N Dogz. The U.K. tour continues on December 18 at Fabric London with Italian techno titan Joseph Capriati and wraps on New Year’s Eve in Belfast, where Eats Everything will play alongside local hero Ejeca.

Here, Eats Everything looks back on a decade of making dance music.

1. Where are you in the world right now, and what’s the setting like?

I’m in my studio in Barton Hill, Bristol. It’s cold and raining outside, there are no windows in my studio and it’s pretty dark out. Joyous, some might say.

2. What is the first album or piece of music you bought for yourself, and what was the medium?

It was either Queen‘s Greatest Hits or Janet Jackson’s Control on cassette. My first piece of vinyl was the Ghostbusters theme on 7-inch.

3. What did your parents do for a living when you were a kid, and what do or did they think of what you do for a living now?

My dad was a salesman for a piping company, and my mum did various things with agriculture and stuff like that. They are both extremely proud of what I do and always knew that this is what I would do from when I first got belt drive turntables when I was 12. My mum was always extremely encouraging towards me in terms of doing what I want to do in life, rather than doing what I must do. Wasn’t always possible, but she always believed.

4. What do your kids think of what you do?

My oldest son, Ralph, has seen me play lots and he and his mates always get in the booth with me. They came to Wilderness festival and any other family-friendly festivals I play at. He absolutely loves it, and it’s such a proud feeling for me being surrounded by the ones I love when I’m DJing. My youngest son Lennie is only one, so he’s not aware yet!

5. If you had to recommend one album for someone looking to get into dance music, what would you give them?

Daft Punk’s Homework. It’s a masterpiece. And it crosses so many genres. It’s a work of art. I’m so privileged to have seen them perform it live.

6. What’s the first non-gear thing you bought for yourself when you started making money as an artist?

A car! I had a shitty little Volkswagen Polo and had never owned a “nice” car before, so I got myself a BMW. It was so f–king exciting man.

7. What’s the last song you listened to?

Midas’ “Groove Control.” Old hardcore record. I just finished putting together my show for SWU radio in Bristol, and it’s a jungle/hardcore Christmas special.

8. How did you spend your time during the pandemic?

Making music and with my family. It was a fairly serene and productive time for me, I have to say. COVID is a horrific thing to have happened, but I took what positives I could from the situation and used them to my advantage as best I could.

9. Every DJ has a scary flight story. Tell us yours?

I was landing in Chicago in a thunder and snow storm. The plane just started plummeting as it got caught in a big pressure spot, all the masks came down and s–t. Thought I was a goner, everyone was screaming and crying, but it leveled out after about 45 seconds.

10. For ten dates, ten mates — how did you choose the mates? Did you have to leave anything out?

I chose the mates of course, but there were people that I wanted that couldn’t make it etc. I basically wanted a mixture of people from my past, present and my future. It’s been amazing. Truly pleasurable.

11. Fatboy Slim is on the roster for this tour, and we’ve previously covered your friendship. Give us a great Norman Cook story?

Myself and my wife with our son Ralph — Lennie wasn’t alive at the time — always go to Brighton every year for five days or so. I mentioned this to Norm, as I was asking if he knew of good places to stay. He insisted that we stay at his house and looked after us like we were his family. Took us to lovely places, and we had the best time. He’s a truly lovely man.

12. You recently worked on a track with Pete Tong for his Ibiza Classics album and mentioned that he was influential on your career. How so?

Pete has been an influence from my young days listening to the Essential Track selection, to warming up for him when I was a mere resident, to being the first on radio to champion my music. He has always supported me throughout, and we are working together closely at the moment. His infectious nature for music is one of a kind. He could be sat on his ass, doing f–k all, but instead he works his ass off trying to push things further, always. Legend.

13. But like, what will you not eat?

Parsley, celery, mushrooms and sprouts.

14. How do U.S. audiences compare to U.K. audiences?

Both are amazing in their own special way. U.S. crowds are extremely caring. Always bring you gifts and stuff. It’s lovely. I’m very lucky to get to experience both.

15. Do you care about NFTs?

I’m sure I should, but I don’t really have the time or the inclination to get fixed on another thing!

16. Do you have any guilty pleasure music? Would we ever catch Eats Everything listening to pop? Country?

I like a lot of different styles of music, but I do really listen to just dance music, if I’m honest! And by dance, I mean everything from soul, disco & boogie to heavy d ‘n’ b. Guilty pleasures I guess would be that I love Paul Simon and Queen, but they are both class, so I’m not sure how guilty they are!

17. Fill in the blank: The most exciting thing happening in electronic music right now is _____?

Drum & bass that people like Break, Particle, Disrupta, Bou, Klinical — the list is endless — are making. Stuff you’ve never heard before. Super minimal drums with mad noises.

18. What’s the best business decision you’ve ever made?

Buying better monitor speakers. They changed everything for me.

19. Who was your greatest mentor, and what was the best advice they gave you?

Claude VonStroke and Catz N Dogz were great in the early days of my career. CVS said to me that it takes seven years for you to actually become part of the furniture, but once you are there, don’t get complacent. It’s is a rule I’ve really followed.

20. One piece of advice you’d give to your younger self?

Party a little less, practice a little more.