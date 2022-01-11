Trey Songz Accused of Sexual Assault by Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz performs onstage during The Liftoff presented by Power 106 at FivePoint Amphitheatre on May 18, 2019 in Irvine, Calif.

Artist and former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball star Dylan Gonzalez has come forward claiming that Trey Songz raped her and caused her “unbearable PTSD.” She also has hired an attorney to represent her in a potential case against the singer.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 11), Gonzalez wrote, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

Her post continued by sending “love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

Gonzalez also encouraged victims of sexual abuse to come forward. “Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal,” she wrote.

After requesting “privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all my legal options,” she directed all questions to her attorney, George Vrabeck.

See Gonzalez’s post here. She did not provide details as to when the incident occurred.

On New Year’s Eve, Gonzalez alluded to the accusation, tweeting, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.”

Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

A Trey Songz rep has denied the accusation, telling TMZ, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.” A rep for Songz’s label Atlantic Records had no comment when reached by Billboard.

Gonzalez’s statement is not the first sexual assault accusation against Songz. In November, he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation — again in Las Vegas — following an incident at The Cosmopolitan after he celebrated his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub.

Back in 2017, Keke Palmer detailed her own difficult encounter with Songz in a passionate video shared to social media.

Palmer claimed he tricked her into being in a music video while at a party in Miami, alleging that she hid in the closet to avoid being filmed, only to later find out Songz and his friends had taken a video of her without her permission. In future interviews, she claimed the singer was guilty of using “sexual intimidation” in coercing her into the video, Glamour reported in 2017.

Model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza came forward in the summer of 2020 while discussing “one of the nastiest things she’s ever done” in a No Jumper interview. Aliza alleged that she was urinated on by Songz without prior consent.

“I got peed on,” she said. “I didn’t know what was happening. He just did it.”

“He took my phone and my purse away for a whole day and held it over the balcony and was like ‘B—h, if you try and leave, I’m going to drop this sh–,'” she added. “He did the same thing to [Powell]. He just does the same sh–. He’s, like, weird.”

If you or someone you know is struggling as a result of sexual assault, please reach out to RAINN’s 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline here for confidential support and resources.