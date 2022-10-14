Duolingo Shocks Twitter With Very Suggestive Katy Perry Tweet

Duolingo got a little too comfortable on Twitter on Wednesday (Oct. 12), when the language learning app reposted a throwback video of Katy Perry at the 2010 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Explore Explore Katy Perry See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip, a blue-haired Perry goes on stage and opens a box, when a violent stream of green slime explodes in her face, which is a typical prank at the Nickelodeon awards show. Now, Duolingo, which has a green owl as a mascot, suggestively retweeted it and wrote, “hold up is that my –.”

We won’t get into the nitty gritty of the innuendo, but we’ll let your imagination take it from here.

hold up is that my — https://t.co/PtWeGXulJ7 — Duolingo (@duolingo) October 12, 2022

At the time of publication, the tweet has more than half a million likes and 47,000 retweets, mostly filled with playful shock from fans for such a bold move on Duolingo’s part. “We’re all thinking it, i just said it,” the educational program wrote in defense.

Perry has yet to respond to Duolingo’s NSFW advances, but she’s likely busy working on new music. In an interview with Drew Barrymore last month, the “Daisies” singer hinted at making a new album. “I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great,” Perry continued as Barrymore let out a gasp. “But I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage. … I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”