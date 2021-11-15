‘Dune’ Is Leaving HBO Max This Week: Watch It Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, Oscar Isaac and more A-list stars are coming together for the new Dune movie, is officially in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.

However, Dune will be leaving HBO Max by the end of the week (Nov. 22), so if you still want to watch it from the comfort of your own home, sign up for HBO Max here and watch Dune before it’s too late.

Dune, from Legendary and Warner Bros., is part one of a planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel, which is credited with inspiring works such as Star Wars. The story follows the son of a noble family (played by Chalamet) who must protect the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy, known as “melange.” Dune also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard, as the villainous Baron Harkonnen. Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth penned the script.

Dune is available to watch in movie theaters starting Thursday night (Oct. 21). See local showtimes and buy tickets for Dune here.

Trending on Billboard

Sign up for HBO Max here.