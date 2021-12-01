Ducky Announces She Will No Longer Make Music: ‘This Industry Really Broke My Spirit’

Los Angeles-based producer Ducky has announced she will no longer make music. The artist released her debut album, It’s Gonna Be Great, on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and in a statement posted to social media also noted that this album will be her last release.

“If it was just me and you guys I should do this sh– until the day I died,” the artist born Morgan Neiman wrote. “This industry really broke my spirit while I was in it and I cannot continue to fight for the tiniest shred of space at the intersection of transphobia and misogyny in this frat that will never respect or even accept me.

“I love myself too much to suffer in that space,” Neiman continues, “and I know you guys will understand that I cannot sacrifice my mental, spiritual and emotional health to an industry that abuses me solely on the strength of who I am.” Neiman then goes on to thank her longtime collaborator Sydney Jones, who has created the visual art for much of the Ducky project. (Read the complete statement below.)

A raver since age 13, Ducky began releasing singles and EPs in 2015 and has dropped music through Dim Mak, UK label Play Nice Records and her own Quackhouse imprint. (Traversing hyper-pop, house, techno and more, the 18-track It’s Gonna Be Great is out via Play Nice.) She’s performed at festivals including Bonnaroo, EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza, Lost Lands, BUKU and Hard Summer, in addition to extensive club touring.

Neiman confirmed to Billboard that this announcement also means she’s quitting live shows, side projects and exiting the music industry entirely.