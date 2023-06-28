Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK’s Jennie & More Set for Dua Lipa’s ‘At Your Service’ Podcast

Dua Lipa announced the third season of her popular podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, on Wednesday (June 28) with a slew of star-studded guests.

Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, You star Penn Badgley, drag superstar Sasha Velour and relationship expert Esther Perel are all set to join the podcast as guests this season, which kicks off on June 30 with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg as guest.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” Lipa said in a press statement. “We’re taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution.”

It’s a busy year for Lipa, who is set to star as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie, which hits theaters July 21, which also stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. She offered the disco-pop anthem “Dance the Night” for the film’s soundtrack as well.

You can listen to all previous episodes of At Your Service, along with new episodes every Friday, wherever you listen to podcasts.