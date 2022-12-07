Dua Lipa’s Third Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City

She’s practically levitating! Dua Lipa‘s latest wax figure got its grand unveiling on Wednesday (Dec. 7) at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

“I absolutely am honored to have my new wax figure displayed at the world’s greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square,” the pop star shared in a statement with Parade. “It has been a privilege to work closely with the artists and creatives on making the figure just right. I hope guests of the museum enjoy her as much as I do!”

Leaning both arms above her head on a giant pink hoop, Lipa’s third figurine is dressed for Studio 2054, the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s livestream concert event held back in late 2020. A few months after that virtual show in support of Future Nostalgia, Dua gave fans a sneak peek at the creation process for the wax figure on Instagram, revealing studio artists “took more than 200 measurements” to get the lifelike statue just right.

Last month, fans started buzzing online over the possibility that Lipa — who was recently granted her Albanian citizenship — has a collaboration with none other than Mick Jagger on the way.

The singer was also on hand in November for Elton John’s final U.S. tour date at Dodger Stadium in L.A. For the special concert, the duo performed their smash Top 10 hit “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).” The entire show, which also included appearances by Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee, was broadcast live on Disney+ as Elton John Live From Dodger Stadium.

Get a look at Dua’s new Madame Tussauds creation as well as a glimpse of its making below.