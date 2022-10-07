Dua Lipa Clears Up Her Relationship Status Following Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah made headlines at the end of September when they were spotted appearing to share a kiss during a one-on-one hangout in New York City, but it might not be time to start shipping the pair just yet. While speaking with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the 27-year-old pop star revealed on the Friday (Oct. 7) episode that — contrary to how it may look — she’s spent this year flying solo.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Dua shared. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Though it’s uncertain as to when exactly the episode was recorded, it was released a full eight days after the “Levitating” singer was photographed walking shoulder to shoulder with Noah in Manhattan Sept. 29. The timing of her conversation with Charli seems to indicate that the rumored couple are actually just friends, though that’s not what the internet thought when one photo from the night seeming to show Dua kissing The Daily Show host began circulating on social media.

Dua did admit, however, that it can be nice to have a significant other when pop-star life gets overwhelming after Charli spoke about how her boyfriend grounds her. “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” Dua said, “It makes a big difference!”

Listen to Dua Lipa chat about her relationship with Charli XCX on Dua Lipa: At Your Service below: