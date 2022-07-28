Dua Lipa ‘Shocked & Confused’ by Unauthorized Fireworks at Toronto Show

Dua Lipa has officially spoken out after a series of fireworks were set off by unidentified attendees at her Toronto concert Wednesday night (July 27), resulting in three concertgoers suffering minor injuries, according to local reports.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” Lipa wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 28). “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my top priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

The “Levitating” singer assured that an investigation is underway to get answers. “Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way,” Lipa concluded.

In several fan-captured videos of the incident, the fireworks were seen exploding on the floor of the Scotiabank Arena and fans began running away from the scene and toward the seated areas for cover. Lipa did not appear to notice at the time, thanking her dancers before concluding the show.

Police confirmed to Toronto news network CityNews that they received a call at 11:40 p.m. local time regarding the fireworks, which they are now investigating. Police also revealed that the three concertgoers who suffered minor injuries were treated onsite.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment previously shared statement with CityNews about the incident. “Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience. As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention,” MLSE said. “As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act.”