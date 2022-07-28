Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Dua Lipa’s Toronto Concert

Dua Lipa’s concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night (July 27) is currently under investigation, as a series of fireworks were set off by unidentified persons and resulted in three concertgoers suffering minor injuries, according to local reports.

In several fan-captured videos of the incident, the unauthorized fireworks were set off on the floor of the Scotiabank Arena. After the first few explosions, fans were seen running away from the scene and toward the seated areas for cover. Lipa did not appear to notice and thanked her dancers before concluding the show.

In the time since, the pop star has not issued a statement about the incident. Billboard has reached out for comment.

Police confirmed to Toronto news network CityNews they received a call at 11:40 p.m. local time regarding the fireworks, which they are now investigating. Police additionally revealed that the three concertgoers who suffered minor injuries were treated onsite; ambulance and paramedics also confirmed to CityNews they were not asked for assistance at the show.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment additionally shared a statement with CityNews about the matter and explained it’s working with Toronto police on their investigation of the incident.

“Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience. As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention,” MLSE said. “As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act.”

The “Levitating” singer will continue her live trek and will be performing at Lollapalooza this weekend before heading to Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on July 31.

See fan captured videos from Lipa’s concert below.

anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/YgfTvAvozr — aj🎊 (@calsandbones) July 28, 2022

Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! pic.twitter.com/0t2tLwL7s8 — Mi² (@MimiVuong) July 28, 2022

POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/q61noVJ4J2 — laura (@laurathestork) July 28, 2022