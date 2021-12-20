Dua Lipa Gets Into a ‘Jolly’ Mood in a Tiny White Bikini and Hello Kitty Boots: Photos

Dua Lipa is feeling the holiday spirit, as evidenced by the sassy post she shared on Instagram Monday (Dec. 20).

In the first photo, the “Levitating” singer wears a teeny white bikini and matching furry Hello Kitty boots while tromping around in the yard. “JOLLY GOOOOOD,” she captioned the post, adding a Christmas tree emoji for effect.

Other photos in the carousel include snaps of Lipa’s girls’ night in with swimwear designer Sarah Lysander, Viva Fever founder Rosie Viva and actress Ella Jenkin. From the looks of it, the ladies donned face masks in their pajamas, made a breakfast of fried eggs and beans, sipped cocktails and got bundled up in cozy bathrobes when the pop star wasn’t flaunting her figure in the all-white ensemble.

Earlier in December, Lipa stopped by Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast to celebrate “Levitating” earning the No. 1 spot atop the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart. During the interview, the singer also hinted that she “maybe, potentially, actively” working on a follow-up to her 2020 sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

Since then, she’s also been named one of our top 10 Greatest Pop Stars of 2021, landing at No. 9 thanks to her performance at the Grammys in March, her TikTok dominance and numerous collaborations with Elton John — including the recent “Cold Heart,” which earned the icon his first Top 10 hit in nearly three decades — as well as a guest appearance on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Faith, and much more.

Check out Lipa’s “jolly good” slumber party with her girlfriends below.