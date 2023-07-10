Dua Lipa Stuns in NSFW Look on the ‘Barbie’ Red Carpet: See It

Dua Lipa rolled up to the Barbie world premiere in a dress you definitely wouldn’t see any Mattel doll wearing in the toy aisle.

The 27-year-old pop star, who plays Mermaid Barbie in the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig flick, looked stunning in a sheer, metallic silver gown on the pink carpet at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Sunday (July 9). Underneath, she wore … well, not much. Other than a pair of white undies, Lipa was bare from chest down.

The “Levitating” singer also shared photos and videos from the event on her Instagram, giving fans allll the angles of the NSFW look. “💖BARBIE PREMIERE💖 LOS ANGELES 💖 @barbiethemovie @barbiethealbum 💖,” wrote Lipa, who contributed an original song called “Dance the Night” to the Barbie soundtrack.

Also on the pink carpet Sunday were fellow soundtrack contributors Nicki Minaj, Ava Max, HAIM and Billie Eilish — the latest musician to join the project with upcoming single “What Was I Made For.” And of course, the film’s main stars Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, aka leading man Ken, were present as well, with Robbie decked out in a glamorous vintage look replicated from a real 1960s Barbie doll.

Eilish is also one of several stars lined up to guest on Lipa’s podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service this year, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, You star Penn Badgley and drag superstar Sasha Velour also set to make appearances. “I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” Lipa said of the podcast’s third season in a recent press statement. “We’re taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest.

See a photo of Dua Lipa’s Barbie premiere dress below: