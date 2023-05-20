Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Romain Gavras at Cannes Film Festival

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 19).

The pop singer, 27, and French music video director, 41, were photographed in their first public appearance together on the red carpet for the film Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) at the Palais des Festivals.

“Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart,” Lipa wrote on Instagram alongside snapshots of herself cozying up to Gavras.

The “Levitating” singer was first spotted with Gavras leaving a London party together in February, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple was also seen holding hands that same month during Paris Fashion Week, E! Online reports.

Gavras, who was directed music videos for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild” and M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls,” among others, previously dated Rita Ora for approximately six months, according to People.

Lipa formerly dated Anwar Hadid, the brother of models models Gigi and Bella Hadid, from 2019 through early 2021. Last September, the singer was rumored to be dating comedian Trevor Noah after they were spotted appearing to share a kiss during a one-on-one hangout in New York City.

Check out Lipa’s Cannes Film Festival post on Instagram here.