Dua Lipa Loves Giving ‘Main Pop Girl Energy’: ‘It’s So Fun for the Fans’

Dua Lipa‘s love for pop music knows no bounds. In the “Levitating” singer’s Wednesday (May 24) cover story for Dazed, she reiterated her love for the genre and shared that it is the perfect medium for her to explore the many facets of her personality.

The three-time Grammy winner was asked about Charli XCX’s comments on her At Your Service podcast, in which the Crash artist stated, “We live in this world where there is desperation and fear for authenticity. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Sell me the dream.’ I want my pop stars to sell me the f—ing dream.”

Lipa seems to agree to an extent. “I love the main pop-girl energy,” she says. “It’s so fun for the fans and the character. I can be that girl; I can do that for the videos, for the red carpet, for the performances. For me, there’s a time and a place to do that. There are so many sides to me that I also love to embody.”

The pop star’s dedication to the genre has certainly paid off — the singer’s most recently released album, 2020’s Future Nostalgia, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It charted six singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating,” which both peaked at No. 2, as well as “Break My Heart” (No. 13), “We’re Good” (No. 31), “Love Again” (No. 41) and “Physical” (No. 60).

Up next for the star is the release of her forthcoming single “Dance the Night” from the Barbie soundtrack. Lipa will also star as Mermaid Barbie in the movie, which hits theaters July 21.