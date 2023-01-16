Dua Lipa Spends ‘24hrs in Madrid,’ Including a Meet-Up With Director Pedro Almodóvar

Dua Lipa took to social media on Sunday to share the day she spent traveling in the city of Madrid, Spain.

The superstar’s whirlwind trip to the Spanish capital included a visit with none other than director Pedro Almodóvar. “24hrs in Madrid,” she captioned a carousel of snapshots on Instagram that included a selfie taken with the filmmaker, in which both she and Almodóvar are grinning from ear to ear.

“Pedroooooo,” one fan gushed in the comments section while another wrote, “Puma for Pedro…too cute” using two orange hearts and two raised-hands emojis.

The slideshow also featured shots of the “Cold Heart” singer posing theatrically on an outdoor deck wearing a head-to-toe leather ensemble, chunky gold jewelry and platform heels as well as a second, menswear-inspired outfit made up of a long, gray Gucci blazer, blue button-up, trousers and thick, black-framed sunglasses tinted orange.

Last month, Lipa closed out 2022 by hosting Almodóvar as a guest on the second season of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. “Simply put, Pedro Almodóvar is one of the world’s best directors. Pedro’s movies are camp, but emotionally resonant; glossy, but powerful; queer and comedic but grounded and tragic,” the singer said to introduce the mind behind the likes of 1988’s Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, 2004’s Bad Education, 2006’s Volver and 2021’s Parallel Mothers. From there, she welcomed the director in Spanish, and shared that she’s been in the process of learning the language.

Check out more from Dua’s 24-hour stop in Madrid below.