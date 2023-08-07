Dua Lipa Says She’s Working on a New Sound for Her Upcoming Album

Dua Lipa is working on her third studio album, and she gave the tiniest tease of what it might sound like in a freshly published New York Times profile.

The project, which is due for release in 2024, will still be pop but with a hint of 1970s-era psychedelia, according to the publication. She’s also reportedly working with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala on the project, which Lipa was coy about. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she joked to NYT.

“You have no idea what the reaction is going to be once it’s out, so there’s this nervous feeling,” Lipa added of working on the project, which she says will be “more personal.”

The upcoming album will be a follow up to Lipa’s hit sophomore project, Future Nostalgia. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and featured hits like “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate” and her massive hit, “Levitating.” Future Nostalgia won best pop vocal album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Lipa previously discussed her third album with Vogue last year, noting that it will be surrounding self-empowerment. “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she said, before adding, “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”