Dua Lipa Named Met Gala 2023 Co-Chair

Glitter in her eyes, glitter in the sky, Dua Lipa will be shining just the way she likes at this year’s Met Gala. As announced by Vogue on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the 27-year-old pop star has signed on to be one of four 2023 co-chairs for the A-list fashion event that comes around every first Monday in May.

Joining the pop star as fellow co-chairs are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, a lineup that spans “every realm of popular culture,” according to Vogue. The four of them will assist Anna Wintour in planning a night based around this year’s theme — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — which pays tribute to the late German fashion designer.

The “Levitating” singer posted the news on her Instagram account, writing, “Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs… See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit 🌹”

As explained by Dua further down in her post, this year’s gala will celebrate the May 5 opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibit. Every year, the exclusive event also provides the museum’s Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

Last year’s Met Gala, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” was co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. So far, Dua has attended the event just once, making her Met Gala debut in 2019 dressed in Versace for that year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

See Dua Lipa’s post about co-chairing this year’s Met Gala below: