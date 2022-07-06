×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga Runway Show With Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More: Watch

The pop star previously made her runway debut in last year's spring/summer Versace show.

Dua Lipa for Balenciaga
Dua Lipa for Balenciaga Courtesy Photo

Dua Lipa is levitating toward a career in modeling. On Wednesday morning (July 6) in Paris, she joined a star-studded lineup of runway models that also featuring the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid to help showcase Balenciaga’s multi-textured, ultra sleek 51st couture collection.

Explore

Explore

Dua Lipa

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The faces of the first group of models to walk through the cream-colored halls of Balenciaga’s historic salon — transformed into a multiroom runway — were fully concealed by shiny black masks. Demna Gvasalia’s thick jacket, denim, feather and fur designs seemed to get more and more colorful as the fleet of models continued before the “Potion” singer appeared, wearing a striking yellow dress, long black gloves, black tights and high heels.

Related

Dua Lipa

Here's Why Dua Lipa Can Be Sued for Posting Photos of Herself to Instagram

Dua looked especially regal as she marched through the venue, her gown’s long train dragging gracefully on the floor behind her. Hadid came after the pop star in a gravity-defying green dress, followed by Kardashian in body-hugging black, and Kidman in metallic silver. Naomi Cambell kicked off the show’s finale string of bulging, round ball gowns, with the final model appearing to struggle at times to fit the enormous skirt of her bedazzled bridal gown through the doorways.

This isn’t the first time the “Levitating” star has hit the runway for a fashion show. She made her runway debut in Milan last year for Versace’s spring/summer collection, representing the brand for whom she’d previously been the face of a fall/winter campaign.

Watch Dua Lipa take on the Balenciaga runway alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad