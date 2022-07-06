Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga Runway Show With Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More: Watch

Dua Lipa is levitating toward a career in modeling. On Wednesday morning (July 6) in Paris, she joined a star-studded lineup of runway models that also featuring the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid to help showcase Balenciaga’s multi-textured, ultra sleek 51st couture collection.

The faces of the first group of models to walk through the cream-colored halls of Balenciaga’s historic salon — transformed into a multiroom runway — were fully concealed by shiny black masks. Demna Gvasalia’s thick jacket, denim, feather and fur designs seemed to get more and more colorful as the fleet of models continued before the “Potion” singer appeared, wearing a striking yellow dress, long black gloves, black tights and high heels.

Dua looked especially regal as she marched through the venue, her gown’s long train dragging gracefully on the floor behind her. Hadid came after the pop star in a gravity-defying green dress, followed by Kardashian in body-hugging black, and Kidman in metallic silver. Naomi Cambell kicked off the show’s finale string of bulging, round ball gowns, with the final model appearing to struggle at times to fit the enormous skirt of her bedazzled bridal gown through the doorways.

This isn’t the first time the “Levitating” star has hit the runway for a fashion show. She made her runway debut in Milan last year for Versace’s spring/summer collection, representing the brand for whom she’d previously been the face of a fall/winter campaign.

Watch Dua Lipa take on the Balenciaga runway alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman below: