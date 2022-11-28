Here’s Why Fans Think Dua Lipa Is Hinting at a Possible Mick Jagger Collaboration

Is Dua Lipa getting ready to release a single with another veteran rock musician? Signs point to… maybe. On Saturday (Nov. 26), the “Levitating” singer shared a photo of her posing in the studio next to the Rolling Stones‘ frontman Mick Jagger.

“Sweeeet weeeek,” the pop star captioned a carousel of pictures of her smiling with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, including one with a pair of Polaroids of the two sitting atop a music studio’s soundboard controls.

Neither Lipa nor Jagger gave a definitive statement as to what the photos together indicate, but fans in the comments section of the pop star’s post were buzzing with excitement over what the images could mean. “OMG Mick and you in a studio my body is shaking,” one fan wrote underneath the studio pics, while another added, “MICK JAGGER???? Oh we’re getting HITS.” Other fans speculated that it means Lipa’s follow up to Future Nostalgia is nearing, with one Instagram user simply asking her “DL3 when.”

If Lipa’s pictures with Jagger results in a collaboration, it won’t be the first time she has teamed up with a veteran musician for a song. The “Levitating” singer most notably worked with Elton John for their “Cold Heart” collaboration. The PNAU remix version was a big success for the pair, spending an entire calendar year on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 7, as well as 36 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

See Lipa’s photos with Mick Jagger on Instagram below.