Dua Lipa Graces 2023 Met Gala in Chanel Bridal Gown Originally Worn by Claudia Schiffer

The singer serves as one of this year's co-chairs.

Dua Lipa arrived at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday (May 1) as this year’s co-chair, and completed the theme in one of fashion history’s most beloved garments.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and the “Levatating” pop star honored the late German fashion designer by wearing one of his Chanel Haute Couture bridal gowns, which famously closed out every catwalk. Lipa’s knitted corset gown was originally modeled by Lagerfeld’s longtime muse, Claudia Schiffer, during the Chanel couture fall/winter 1992 show.

Karl Lagerfeld and Claudia Schiffer photographed inParis, France in July, 1992.
Karl Lagerfeld and Claudia Schiffer photographed inParis, France in July, 1992. Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Lipa accessorized her Chanel bride look with her hair in long, loose waves and a stunning, bejeweled necklace.

The Grammy-winning superstar is co-chairing this year’s prestigious event alongside Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, a lineup that spans “every realm of popular culture,” according to Vogue.

“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will showcase more than 150 original looks designed by Lagerfeld, who died at 85 years old in 2019, delving into the former Chanel creative director’s expansive seven-decade career. Many of his original sketches are also set to appear alongside the objects on display.

See Lipa’s full Chanel bride look below.

Dua Lipa attends the 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

