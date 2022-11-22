Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Message for ‘My Most Magical Friend’ Elton John

On Monday, Dua Lipa was still reveling over spending her weekend performing with Elton John at his final U.S. tour date at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

“To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!!!” she wrote on social media alongside a video of herself and the superstar performing their hit collab “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” for the first time at the Sunday (Nov. 22) show. “It was an honour, a privilege and a joy to share the stage with you last night on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium. Thank you for everything, forever and always. I love you!!! Still taking this all in…”

Sir Elton returned the love in the comments section of the post, writing, “A magical moment! Thank you for everything, Dua. I love you,” followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

The “Levitating” singer also shared a look at the glam black gown she wore on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded show, which was broadcast live on Disney+. “I never could have imagined I would’ve been a part of a night like this when I was first starting out. A real dream #eltonjohnfarewelltour,” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Hours later, Lipa followed her posts up with a sweet selfie with none other than Joni Mitchell. In the candid snap, she sits on the armrest of a chair sweetly hugging the folk legend, who is dressed in a head-to-toe red ensemble and braids. The younger pop star seemed positively starstruck by the encounter, only managing to write “JONI MITCHELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” in the caption with a red heart punctuated by just as many exclamation points. Mitchell was also part of the Disney+ livestream, sending a sweet message of support to her longtime friend Elton.

In a final batch of photos, Dua Lipa posed with a few more celebrities at the concert, including Donatella Versace and model Stella Maxwell in the crowd and fellow guest performers Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee backstage.

See Dua’s posts with Elton John and Joni Mitchell below.