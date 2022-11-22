×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Message for ‘My Most Magical Friend’ Elton John

The pop star also posted photos with Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee, Donatella Versace and Stella Maxwell at Dodger Stadium.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the Disney+ "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" Yellow Brick Road Event at Dodger Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/WireImage

On Monday, Dua Lipa was still reveling over spending her weekend performing with Elton John at his final U.S. tour date at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

“To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!!!” she wrote on social media alongside a video of herself and the superstar performing their hit collab “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” for the first time at the Sunday (Nov. 22) show. “It was an honour, a privilege and a joy to share the stage with you last night on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium. Thank you for everything, forever and always. I love you!!! Still taking this all in…”

Related

Elton John

Inside Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Show: 5 Takeaways from the Last U.S. Stop on His Final Tour

Sir Elton returned the love in the comments section of the post, writing, “A magical moment! Thank you for everything, Dua. I love you,” followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

The “Levitating” singer also shared a look at the glam black gown she wore on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded show, which was broadcast live on Disney+. “I never could have imagined I would’ve been a part of a night like this when I was first starting out. A real dream #eltonjohnfarewelltour,” she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Hours later, Lipa followed her posts up with a sweet selfie with none other than Joni Mitchell. In the candid snap, she sits on the armrest of a chair sweetly hugging the folk legend, who is dressed in a head-to-toe red ensemble and braids. The younger pop star seemed positively starstruck by the encounter, only managing to write “JONI MITCHELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” in the caption with a red heart punctuated by just as many exclamation points. Mitchell was also part of the Disney+ livestream, sending a sweet message of support to her longtime friend Elton.

In a final batch of photos, Dua Lipa posed with a few more celebrities at the concert, including Donatella Versace and model Stella Maxwell in the crowd and fellow guest performers Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee backstage.

See Dua’s posts with Elton John and Joni Mitchell below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad