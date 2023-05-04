Dua Lipa & Donatella Versace Are Launching a Women’s Collection Together

Dua Lipa‘s fashion endeavors are expanding. Just days after hosting the Met Gala, the “Levitating” singer and Donatella Versace announced on Thursday (May 4) they have collaborated on a women’s collection for Versace, which will make its formal debut in Cannes, France.

“The news is out! We are excited to announce the Versace ‘La Vacanza’ women’s collection, which we have co-designed,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We will be showing the collection on Tuesday 23rd May in Cannes, France. We cannot wait to show you what we have created!​ #VersaceLaVacanza.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection for Versace with Donatella. She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career,” the 27-year-old shared in a quote posted to Versace’s official Instagram account. “For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.”

The Italian fashion designer added, “I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.”

Lipa and Versace’s partnership isn’t a big surprise. Throughout the years, the pop star has worn many of the luxury brand’s looks on the red carpet, notably at the 2022 Grammy Awards and the 2019 Met Gala.

See the Instagram posts about Lipa and Versace’s partnership below.

​