Dita Von Teese Talks to Dua Lipa About ‘Harnessing Your Erotic Power’

Dua Lipa is the latest pop star to spend time with burlesque performer Dita Von Teese.

The “Levitating” singer sat down with the performer for Friday’s (Nov. 11) episode of her At Your Service podcast, in which the pair spent some time talking about femininity and sexuality and how the two coexist in light of the #MeToo movement.

A thoughtful portion of the interview saw Lipa asking Von Teese about how perception often plays a large part in the way women are viewed, to which the performer clarified that true feminism is about choosing a path that feels most authentic to oneself.

“As a woman in the public eye myself, have you ever felt the need to reassess this persona and the presentation, if at all? Perceptions of sexuality and perceptions of femininity. Perceptions have become so much less binary these days, less black and white,” Lipa mused. “How would you reply to people who would question if femininity and feminism can peacefully coexist, especially in the #MeToo era?”

Von Teese went into a story about promoting one of her books and shared how shocked she was to see is was primarily women coming out to support her.

“By telling my story about why I love [burlesque], it resonated with other women, about harnessing your erotic power, your sensual power,” she told the singer. “Living life on your own terms, a new kind of feminism, because ultimately to me being a feminist means choosing to live your life however you want.”

Last week, Taylor Swift unveiled her “Bejeweled” music video, co-starring Von Teese. In the fairytale-inspired clip, the burlesque performer plays the Fairy Goddess to Swift’s Cinderella, and even performs alongside the superstar in giant matching martini glasses covered in Swarovski crystals. “What a delight to perform alongside her for the video!” Von Teese said in a statement after the video’s release.

Von Teese is the latest celebrity to join Lipa on the second season of the pop star’s At Your Service podcast. Earlier this year, Lipa was joined by Monica Lewinsky, Min Jin Lee, Charli XCX, Bryan Stevenson, Trevor Noah, Brandon Wolf and Dan Levy.

Listen to the episode in full below.