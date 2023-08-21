Dua Lipa Celebrates 8 Years of Debut Single ‘New Love’

Anniversary wishes are in order for Dua Lipa, as her single “New Love” just celebrated its eighth birthday.

The milestone is a special one for the pop star due to it being the first track she ever released, kickstarting her career in pop music. To celebrate the occasion, Lipa posted about “New Love” via her Instagram Story on Monday (Aug. 21) with a special shoutout to the people who helped make the song happen.

“8 Years ago I released my first song that I wrote with @wyattish [Andrew Wyatt] and @emilehaynie (and videos!)” Lipa wrote over a shared post that contained several clips from the song’s music video. “19 year old me would be very happy to know we’d get this far.”

“New Love” appeared on Lipa’s self-titled debut album released June 2, 2017. The track — which arrived ahead of the set two years prior in 2015 — was released as the first of eight singles from the project. While the song didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100, another “New” track would make the tally in a major way: “New Rules,” released as Dua Lipa‘s seventh single, marked the star’s first top 10 single on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 6 and spending a total of 48 weeks on the chart.

Revisit the visual for “New Love” in the music video above, and see Lipa’s celebratory Instagram Story post about the track here before it expires.