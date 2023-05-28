Fans Choose Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 26) on Billboard, choosing the 27-year-old pop singer’s Barbie movie song as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Dance the Night” brought in 37% of the vote, beating out new music by Taylor Swift, Lil Durk, d4vd, Peso Pluma, and others.

The disco-tinged track — the first single from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film and its respective soundtrack — was co-written with Mark Ronson, Caroline Ailin and Andrew Wyatt. The track was co-produced by Wyatt and Picard Brothers.

Lipa offers up stylish synth instrumentals and disco elements that send a surge of dopamine to the brain, while serving as an extension of her wildly successful Future Nostalgia album run. Complicated romances, broken hearts and tears do not stand a chance when the singer is burning up the dance floor.

The pop star is confirmed to be starring in the highly anticipated live-action movie, in which she’ll play a mermaid doll alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Ronson serves as executive producer for the Barbie soundtrack, which is officially titled Barbie the Album. Other artists appearing on the set include Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Charli XCX, and PinkPantheress. The soundtrack arrives July 21 — the same day the movie hits theaters.

Trailing behind “Dance the Night” on the poll is Swift’s Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), with nearly 22% of the vote, followed by her Ice Spice-assisted “Karma” remix, with approximately 18% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.