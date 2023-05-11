Dua Lipa Wants You to Join Her Book Club

Because reading is what? Fundamental! Dua Lipa announced Thursday (May 11) that she’s starting her very own book club.

The Service95 Book Club will be the latest offshoot of the singer’s Service95 newsletter, and she shared the news in a bikini-clad Instagram post, writing, “Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me. Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys. I’m so excited to start the @service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other.

“Each month, we’re going to go deep on our Book of the Month with author interviews, features that add context about the book, recommended further reading and so much more!” she promised. “I’m so excited to read along with you.”

Lipa’s first selection for the month of June will be Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain, which she included in one picture in her slideshow in a well-loved stack of books along with Swimming in the Dark by Tomasz Jedrowski, Stephen King’s The Institute, Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other, Ocean Vuong’s 2019 debut On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous and A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry.

To correspond with the announcement, the latest edition of the pop star’s newsletter is all about books, and includes a special piece by Stuart about the imagery that inspired his novel. She’ll also be sitting down with the Booker Prize winner early next month at the 2023 Hay Festival to record a special episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Check out Dua Lipa’s post announcing the Service95 Book Club below.