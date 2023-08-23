×
Dua Lipa Takes Fans Inside Birthday Dinner With Boyfriend Romain Gavras

The "Levitating" singer turned 28 on Aug. 22.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on July 12, 2023. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dua Lipa celebrated her 28th birthday in style. The “Levitating” singer made her latest trip around the sun on Tuesday and had a birthday dinner with friends, family and her boyfriend Romain Gavras, who makes a cameo in photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 23).

The first images in the photo carousel feature Lipa in a stunning floor-length red dress, which she accessorized with a multitude of oversize Chanel chains, dainty rings and hoop earrings. Lipa’s younger sister Rina makes a cameo in the following pictures, the pair looking like a matching set with her pink-and-red ruffled gown. By nightfall, the festivities included a birthday dinner swimming with high-profile guests, including French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, friends Bashir Arab-Sanchez and Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter, and, of course, French-Greek film director Gavras.

The 28-year-old followed up the birthday post with more pictures from her dinner, this time, with video of all the guests in attendance forming a conga line and dancing in a backyard with her closest pals, as jazzy bossa nova plays in the background.

Lipa celebrated another major milestone earlier this month — on Aug. 21, she celebrated eight years since the release of her debut single, “New Love,” on Instagram. “8 Years ago I released my first song that I wrote with @wyattish [Andrew Wyatt] and @emilehaynie (and videos!)” Lipa wrote. “19 year old me would be very happy to know we’d get this far.”

See all the photos and videos from Lipa’s birthday celebration here, here and here.

