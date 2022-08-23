Dua Lipa Celebrates 27th Birthday in Denim Bikini

Dua Lipa performs onstage during her Future Nostalgia Tour at The Forum on March 22, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

Dua Lipa celebrated the end of Leo season with her 27th birthday on Monday (Aug. 22), and she took to Instagram to show off just how good another year around the sun feels.

“27 feels like heaven,” she captioned a photo set in a stunning denim bikini. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!”

It’s been a big year for Lipa, who enjoyed the success of her massive tour in support of her Future Nostalgia album. Earlier this month, Lipa was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo, where she grew up. She took to social media on Saturday (Aug. 6) to announce that Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani had presented her with the prestigious title.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference,” Lipa captioned a photo gallery on Instagram. “The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”

Osmani’s note also recognized Lipa’s father, Dukagjin Lipa, who along with his daughter, founded the annual Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo’s capital of Pristina. This year’s four-day music event launched on Aug. 4 and featured performances by Lipa, J Balvin, Diplo and many others.