Come on ‘Barbie,’ Let’s Go Party! Dua Lipa Sets the Tone for Dolled-Up Soundtrack

Dua Lipa took the first fuzzy-stilettoed step toward the release of the Barbie film soundtrack last week when she dropped “Dance the Night,” the maiden song from the Greta Gerwig-directed summer movie.

In addition to Lipa’s disco-ready song and a sparkling video to match, we also learned that the soundtrack is executive produced by Mark Ronson (Lipa’s previous collaborator on Silk City’s “Electricity”) and saw the partial track list. Some of the biggest revelations from the track list are that Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are teaming up with “Barbie Girl” band Aqua on the new song “Barbie World” and that Barbie star Ryan Gosling has his own song, appropriately titled “I’m Just Ken.”

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about the star-studded soundtrack — which also features Lizzo, Karol G, Tame Impala and more — ahead of its July 21 release. Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Bad Bunny hops straight into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single “Where She Goes”; how Beyonce’s Renaissance track “America Has a Problem” re-enters the chart, and into the top 40, thanks to a new remix with Kendrick Lamar; and how Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time now has the most weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart for a country album in over 30 years. Plus: Could Taylor Swift’s Midnights be a contender to dethrone Wallen thanks to the new Til Dawn Edition and a series of new tracks, including a “Karma” remix with Ice Spice and the “More Lana Del Rey Version” of “Snow on the Beach”?

