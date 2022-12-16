Here’s Why Fans Think Dua Lipa Is Involved With Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film

The long-awaited Barbie movie is finally hitting theaters on July 21, 2023, and the first teaser trailer was shared to the film’s new Instagram page on Friday (Dec. 16).

And while it’s known that Margot Robbie stars as the iconic blonde doll, and Ryan Gosling will take on the role of her handsome boyfriend Ken, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the official Instagram for the film was following 15 people involved with the movie — including Dua Lipa.

Eagle-eyed fans who noticed began to speculate what the “Levitating” singer’s involvement in the film might be, with the most popular theory being that she’s contributing a song to Barbie‘s soundtrack. However, neither Lipa or the film confirmed any collaboration, and the Instagram account quickly unfollowed the pop star amid the buzz.

Director Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script for the Warner Bros. film with Noah Baumbach. Besides Robbie and Gosling, the jam-packed cast also includes Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and America Ferrera.

The new, 75-second teaser pays tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1968 outer space drama 2001: A Space Odyssey. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been… dolls,” says a narrator over sunrise scenes in the desert, as a group of girls play with their baby dolls in the dusty expanse. Our narrator continues, “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls… until,” at which point we see the first glimpse of the towering Barbie posing in white sunglasses and a striped one-piece bathing suit, tilting her shades down to give the girls a wink.

