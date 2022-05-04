Drew Barrymore Wants to Interview Britney Spears Because Both Have ‘Become Punchlines & Fought Our Way Back’

After having her high-profile conservatorship legally terminated in November, it seems like everybody wants to know what Britney Spears has to say about her life story. In fact, they want to know so badly that Simon & Schuster was willing to pay her a reported $15 million for a tell-all memoir.

One of those people eager for a sit-down with the pop star is none other than Drew Barrymore, who can understandably relate to what it feels like to have your family issues and personal life put on display for the public. In a new interview with Variety — which features the former child star as one of six “Women In Power” cover stars — the 47-year-old actress-turned-talkshow host admitted she’d definitely love to sit down with Spears for a one-on-one conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We can have a unique conversation,” she told the publication. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

Spears has not yet sat for a televised interview since her father Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator, but of all the people whose TV shows she might eventually grant an appearance, Barrymore’s would make sense. Not only does the former child actor have similar experiences to the “Toxic” singer — her mother put her into a psychiatric hospital when the star was 13, and Barrymore became legally emancipated from her parents at 14 — she was also recently given a shoutout by Spears in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life,” Spears wrote in April to caption photos of Barrymore and Kate Hudson.

The new interview isn’t the first time Barrymore has weighed in on Spears’ conservatorship struggle, which dates back to 2008 when the court put Jamie Spears in charge of the 40-year-old pop star’s estate and decisions, as she had been going through a mental health crisis. “This is about her and her life, and everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or a success of their life and everything in between,” Barrymore said in August of Spears’ situation before a judge ended the conservatorship. “That is what a life is. So whether it’s about her or anyone else, I want people to have their civil liberties; to have the freedom to live their lives.”