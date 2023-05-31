Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Beautiful’ Eras Tour Show: ‘I Cried So Hard’

Taylor Swift is Drew Barrymore’s anti-hero, minus the “anti.” In a recent Instagram post, the actress raved about the pop star’s Eras Tour after attending the Sunday (May 28) show in New Jersey, revealing that the three-hour event was an emotional experience from top to bottom.

“@taylorswift I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK,” Barrymore posted Tuesday (May 30), sharing a carousel of photos from the concert at MetLife Stadium. “I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter.”

The Drew Barrymore Show host’s photos showed different shots of Swift and her lit-up stage, snapped from Barrymore’s spot on the floor. In one, the actress — who’s a mom to daughters Olive and Frankie — was captured watching the show with an adoring smile on her face, hands clasped underneath her chin.

“I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable,” she continued. “YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show. Your oh so giving 3 hour show.”

“Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day,” Barrymore added. “You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good.”

Swift had many treats in store for Barrymore and the rest of her audience at the final of three Eras shows in East Rutherford. In addition to singing 1989 fan-favorites “Welcome to New York” and “Clean” as the night’s surprise songs, Ice Spice joined her onstage to perform the pair’s new “Karma” remix live.

It was also Phoebe Bridgers’ final night as opener for Swift’s North American trek, which the two celebrated by performing their Red (Taylor’s Version) duet “Nothing New” together. “You are my hero,” Bridgers told the “Bejeweled” singer onstage.

Barrymore also wasn’t the only star in attendance at the Jersey shows over the weekend. Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Molly Ringwald, Mariska Hargitay, Maren Morris, Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper all made it out to MetLife Stadium to watch Swift shine at some point during her three-night run in East Rutherford.

See Drew Barrymore’s emotional post below: