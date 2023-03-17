Drew Barrymore Dusts Off ‘Music and Lyrics’ Duet in Response to Hugh Grant Saying She Can’t Sing

Drew Barrymore responded to Hugh Grant’s claim she’s a bad singer by breaking into song on social media Thursday.

And it wasn’t any old song — the talk-show host decided to warble a snippet of “Way Back Into Love” from the pair’s 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics. “All I wanna do is find a way back into love/ I can make it through without a way back into love,” she sang into a hairbrush from what appears to be her dressing room at The Drew Barrymore Show before adding, “Oh Hugh…bert. Hubert. That’s for you” with a smile.

Grant’s comments came earlier in the week on an edition of Wired‘s popular interview series answering the Internet’s most-asked questions with his Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine. When asked if he really sang his own vocals in Music and Lyrics, he responded, “I’m AutoTuned beyond belief…But not as much as some. Drew Barrymore was in that film with me, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying, her singing is just horrendous. I mean, I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

As Rodriguez and Pine laughed awkwardly at the dig, the leading man was quick to add, “But having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I meant to be kind of rock ‘n’ roll as well.”

The Wired interview isn’t the first gaffe Grant has made in the press this week. It comes on the heels of his viral interview with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet last Sunday before he reunited with his Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie MacDowell to present the award for best production design.

Watch Barrymore’s cheeky song dedicated to Grant below.