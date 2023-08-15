Drake Goes Off On Male Fan For Wrestling a Woman Over Rapper’s Sweat Towel: ‘Are You Dumb?’

After a male concertgoer wrestled a female fan to the ground in order to forcefully take Drake‘s sweat towel from her — which Drizzy had thrown to her as a gift following his recent L.A. show — the rapper wasn’t about to let her take the L.

In fan videos chronicling the moment, which went down seconds after Drake finished his second of four performances at the Kia Forum, the “Rich Flex” rapper can be seen tossing his towel to a woman watching him exit from the upper level. Immediately after the terry tribute, a male fan instigates a tug-of-war for the rag, pulling the woman to the ground.

Turns out, that’s actually a great way to earn yourself a scolding from the man of the hour. “Are you dumb?” Drake yelled angrily as he watched the scene unfold. “I’mma send someone up there.”

The five-time Grammy winner is halfway through his four-night run at the Forum, with his third show at the venue slated for Tuesday night (Aug. 15). Kim Kardashian was in attendance at his Sunday night (Aug. 13) performance, as were Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, looking very much in love. At one point, Bunny joined Drake onstage and the two announced to the crowd that they’re teaming up for a collaboration on Drizzy’s next album.

Drake will be on the road with his joint It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage through early October, hitting up arenas in the U.S. and Canada before closing out with a final show in Columbus, OH. The trek marks his first North American tour in five years, following 2018’s Drake & The Three Migos Tour. In 2019, he toured through Europe with support from recently imprisoned rapper Tory Lanez and Radio 1 DJ Tiffany Calver.

Watch Drake intervene in a fan scuffle over his sweat towel below: