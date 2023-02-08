Drake’s New Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Drake has officially arrived to London — Madame Tussauds London, that is. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the “Jumbotron S–t Poppin” rapper’s newest wax figure has taken residence at Madame Tussauds London location and largest museum, joining the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and more.

The rapper’s wax figure wears an outfit fit for a star. So fit, in fact, that the clothes are styled after his outfit from the 2021 surprise appearance at the Wireless Festival in London: a camouflage shirt and matching pants, a bright green puffer jacket and fresh white Nike Air Force 1s. Drake’s tattoos and ear piercings are included on the wax figure, as is his signature facial hair and the heart-shaved into his hairline. According to Madame Tussauds, his likeness also sports replica pieces of Cartier and Van Cleef jewelry.

“Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this. With reports that he’s soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalizing him in our famous attraction,” Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a press release.

Drake at Madame Tussauds London Madame Tussauds/Jonathan Short

Waters continued, “There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon, with countless awards and numerous nominations under his belt, including at this year’s Brit Awards. We know that our guests will be sure to ‘Take Care’ of Drake as he becomes ‘A Keeper’ at Madame Tussauds London.”

Fans looking to pay Drake’s wax counterpart a visit can find him in the museum’s Impossible Festival music zone.